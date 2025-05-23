Brier fundraiser June 7 aimed at paying off school lunch debt

Local nonprofit Brier Helping Brier will be hosting an event Saturday, June 7 to raise funds to pay off school lunch debt for community families in need. The Brier Feeding Brier event will benefit families whose children attend the three schools the organization is supporting this year: Mountlake Terrace High School, Brier Terrace Middle School and Brier Elementary.

The event will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Brookview Church, corner of 228th Street Southwest and Brier Road. It will feature live music and a hosted dessert bar. Attendees will also hear from speakers and have a chance to mingle with other community members.

Cost is $50 per ticket, which includes a full dessert buffet and entertainment. Tickets are limited to just 50 guests — reserve yours before they’re gone.