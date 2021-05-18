Brier family’s outdoor movie nights a hit

Brier resident Danielle Hingtgen and her family have been holding outdoor movie nights as a way to provide community members with some entertainment during the pandemic.

Hingtgen said she started hosting the showings last August because “nobody could go out and do anything and everybody wanted to go to a movie.” Craving her own movie-watching experience, Hingtgen rented a projector, screen and sound equipment so she could invite others to a showing.

“I did the first movie night and it seemed like a hit,” she said. The next week, she purchased her own equipment and continued holding the events weekly through the end of October.

After taking a break from the outdoor gatherings during the winter months, Hingtgen’s movie nights resumed again this year in late April. She said her plan currently is to have a showing approximately every other weekend “because it does take up a lot of time to set it up, sanitize, clean everything.”

The flicks chosen are mostly kid- and family friendly movies deemed appropriate for a wide range of audiences. The most recent showing, on May 14, was The Sandlot. Hingtgen said that last year’s movies mainly featured animated titles but also included some seasonally-themed movies such as Ghostbusters and Halloween during October.

“This year I want to get a couple adult movie nights in there, but most of them are family movies,” she said. If Hingtgen doesn’t already own the selection, then she’ll rent or stream it from services online.

The events are planned according to the weather forecast, and start times vary throughout the year based on when the sunset will occur. Hingtgen posts to the Brier Community Group on Facebook about 10 days ahead of time announcing the movie she plans on showing next. Anyone who is interested in attending is requested to direct message her to reserve their seats and learn the address of where the screenings are held.

Attendance is limited to 30 guests, and Hingtgen said that reservations for the animated movies aimed at younger kids, especially ones from Pixar, tend to fill up quickly. She even organizes her own socially distanced seating chart ahead of time, with the goal of putting kids up front so they can easily see the screen.

The screen is placed on a stand at the bottom of her downward-angled driveway with the seating above it. “It’s kind of like stadium seating because it goes upwards,” which “works out well,” Hingtgen added.

She also provides freshly washed blankets, popcorn and a variety of beverages and snacks for the movie-goers free of charge. People can grab whatever snacks they want and there’s a donation jar, with any proceeds donated to the Brier Police Department, she said.

Hingtgen recently upgraded the movie experience offered, with a bigger screen and new equipment. This year she purchased a standing popcorn machine that uses movie-style butter oil. Her son Sean, 16, staffs the machine with gloves and a mask while scooping popcorn for those in attendance.

She said the feedback received from those who attend has been fantastic, noting “they love it.” She also appreciates how hosting the events have enabled her and husband Rob to meet new people in the community they have called home for the past six years.

“I have the hand sanitizer and I have gloves everywhere,” she said. “If you wear a mask awesome, if you don’t, whatever, just stay your 6 feet apart, just practice the social distancing” and enjoy the movie.”

— By Nathan Blackwell