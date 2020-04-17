Brier Elementary uses music video to connect with students

With Washington state schools closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, school teachers, administrators and staff are using various methods to keep in touch with their students and their families. And while phone calls, email and online meetings are the norm for connection now, the teachers and staff at Brier Elementary have added the medium of music video to their arsenal of tools to reach their students.

The Brier school released the video this week; it shows various faculty and staff members holding messages of encouragement while accompanied by the song “You Can Count on Me” by Bruno Mars.

“I, and I know I can speak for our entire Brier Elementary team, we miss our students and families,” said school Principal Johnna Stewart. “We understand the need for the stay at home order but it is hard not being together with and in our school community.”

Brier Elementary has been closed since March 16 in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

While the music video gave Brier Elementary faculty and staff members the opportunity to smile and say hello to their students, the chance to send an encouraging word was paramount, Stewart said.

“We want our students and families to know that we are here for them and that we care even when we cannot be together physically in the same place,” Stewart stressed.

Stewart also hinted that the school may not be done in pursuing innovative methods to reach students. “We will continue to find creative ways to reach out and stay connected because we are all in this together,” she concluded.

To see the entire “You Can Count on Me” music video from the faculty and staff of Brier Elementary School, click www.wevideo.com/view/1650751603.

— By Doug Petrowski