Brier Elementary partnering with two Northshore district schools for Earth Day event

For Earth Day weekend April 21-23, Brier Elementary School’s PTA is participating in a cross-school district Earth Day partnership with Kenmore and Lockwood elementary schools in the Northshore School District.

According to Lockwood Elementary School PTA President Gavin Doyle, t he goal is to encourage kids and their families to visit the parks and playgrounds surrounding their schools during the weekend, while picking up rubbish along the way.

Doyle said the collaboration came about due to “super-engaged parents.” Kids from the City of Brier actually straddle the districts, with half going to Northshore schools and half to Edmonds, and Doyle had remembered having a conversation with Kristin Ficker — a member of both the City of Brier Parks Board and Brier Elementary PTA Board — about an event involving Brier and Lockwood elementaries. Because both of the schools have “cat” mascots — Brier is the Bobcats and Lockwood is the Leopards — “we settled on “PAWS (pause) in the Parks” for Earth Day, but we hadn’t really followed up since,” Doyle said. Then nearby Kenmore Elementary (mascot: the Cubs) expressed interest. “We all brought it to our PTA boards and the rest was history,” Doyle added.

Participants are encouraged to do the following: Visit local parks wearing your school spirit wear! If you meet a new friend, consider taking a picture together and, with parental permission, upload it here to potentially be featured in newsletters, websites or local news articles. Pick up rubbish. Bring a pair of sturdy gloves and a few garbage bags. Take time at each park you visit to pick up and properly dispose of any trash you find. Share your experiences and enter for prize drawings. Once you’ve finished exploring parks for the weekend, head over to this form to put your name in the hat. A few lucky kids from each school will be randomly selected to receive a prize from their school’s PTA.