Brier Elementary paraeducator name June Rotary Educator of Month

Libby Crader, a Brier Elementary School paraeducator, is June’s Rotary Club of Alderwood-Terrace Educator of the Month.

Libby has worked at the school for 11 years in a variety of capacities. Her work includes classroom support, recess and lunch supervisor, safety patrol and walking group. Libby also works as a Green Team Coordinator and Para 3, a role where Libby works with students struggling behaviorily.

Fellow staff describe Libby as having “an amazing gift” for working with students and helping them solve problems “in a positive way.”

“We are fortunate to have Libby as part of our team,” said Principal Johnna Stewart. “She is truly dedicated to helping each child succeed academically and social-emotionally.”