Brier city clerk receives President’s Award from municipal clerks association

City of Brier City Clerk/Treasurer Paula Swisher received the President’s Award of Distinction during the Washington Municipal Clerks Association’s (WMCA) 51st annual conference March 15. The award recognizes an individual for outstanding service to their city, professional organizations and community.

Swisher has been a member of WMCA since 2004 and served on the executive ccommittee from 2011-2021, including a term as president. She has received the highest professional certification available to municipal clerks, the Master Municipal Clerk.

In addition to performing all the normal functions of her job, Swisher continually pursues ongoing professional development and provides leadership and mentorship to other WMCA members. She also volunteers in her community.