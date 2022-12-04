Brier celebrates holiday season with lights, singing and Mr. and Mrs. Claus

Brier residents braved the cold weather and slippery roads to attend the annual Brier Holiday Lighting at Brier City Hall Saturday night.

This close-knit community was treated to musical entertainment by the Brier Elementary Choir and Mountlake Terrace Jazz Band. People drank cocoa and cider provided by Espresso Works and nibbled on goodies sold by Moon Rabbit Pastry.

Nearby, the MHS Key Club had a popular booth where children could make ornaments.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a cheerful appearance, first thanking the Brier Parks Board for spending hours preparing tonight’s event. They then welcomed children to sit for photos and share what they’d like for Christmas.

Donations were accepted for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank.

— Story and photos by David Carlos