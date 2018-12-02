Brier brings holiday sparkle with tree lighting

1 of 4

With music, treats and plenty of good cheer, the City of Brier lit their holiday tree before a big crowd – including special guests from the North Pole – Saturday at Brier Park.

Santa and Mrs. Claus made a grand entrance to the festivities, brought by a convoy of Snohomish County Fire District 1 fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

The event, now approaching its 20th year, is put on by the city’s volunteer Park Board with support from the City Council, Public Works Department and other city staff.