Brett Rogers announces candidacy for Snohomish County Prosecutor

An attorney and former Seattle police lieutenant has thrown his hat into the ring for the job of Snohomish County Prosecutor.

Lake Stevens resident Brett Rogers — a Republican — on Monday announced his candidacy for job, now held by Edmonds resident Adam Cornell. In November, Cornell announced he wouldn’t be seeking reelection to the position, which will appear on the November 2022 ballot.

He started his career as a corrections officer in Racine, Wisconsin. He moved to Seattle in 1996 and joined the Seattle Police Department. During his time at SPD, he completed law school and became a member of the Washington Bar in 2008.

According to a campaign news release, Rogers continued to be employed full-time for Seattle police while working as an attorney, serving mostly pro-bono clients

Rogers also ran unsuccessfully for Washington State Attorney General, losing in the Aug. 4, 2020 primary.

On his campaign website, Rogers said he will primarily focus on public safety and order.

“When I first moved here we didn’t have to sweep athletic fields for needles before kids could play,” he said. “We didn’t have brazen thefts with seemingly no response. The apparent level of apathy by many of our elected officials is astonishing and disappointing.”

Rogers will officially kick off his campaign at an event on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Reset Church in Marysville.

Another candidate who has already declared in Snohomish County Prosecutor’s race is Chief Civil Deputy Prosecutor Jason Cummings. An Edmonds resident who is running as a Democrat, Cummings has worked in the Prosecutor’s Office for nearly 25 years, serving as chief civil deputy for the last 14 years.