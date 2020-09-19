Breathe deep: Clean air arrives in Western Washington

Clean air finally arrived in the area Saturday morning, as most of the wildfire smoke has left Western Washington. That’s the official word from the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, which reported good air quality throughout the Puget Sound region.

The agency said it expects good air quality for the rest of the weekend and well into next week. “We should have generally westerly flow well into next week with some more rain on Saturday, and a new system arriving Tuesday or Wednesday,” the agency announcement said.