Breaking news: Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith dies

Longtime Mountlake Terrace Mayor Jerry Smith has died.

City Manager Scott Hugill confirmed the 77-year-old Smith’s death Friday morning, adding it is believed that the mayor passed away in his sleep.

Elected to the Mountlake Terrace City Council in 2001, Smith has been mayor since 2004. He served on the Community Transit, SNOCOM (911 Dispatch), and Snohomish County Emergency Radio System (SERS) Boards. Additionally, he chaired the Lake Ballinger/McAleer Creek Watershed Forum, served on the LEOFF I Disability Board, and Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

Smith and his wife, Judi, have two children and two grandchildren.

We will provide more details about Mayor Smith and his legacy in a future article.