Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop hosted at Mountlake Terrace HS Dec. 13

The community is welcome to the annual Breakfast in Santa’s Workshop hosted by the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Boosters from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 13.

This fundraising event for the band program features more than 500 performers from 20 schools’ choir, jazz, and band groups performing throughout the morning.

Santa will be on-site for photos, crafts will be available for kids, local craft vendors will provide an array of holiday gifts, and there’s also a pancake breakfast. Admission is free, with breakfast tickets are available at the door.

When: 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Dec. 13

Where: Mountlake Terrace High School, 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace

Pancake breakfast tickets: $7 for children and seniors/$10 for adults/$30 for families. Tickets are available at the door.

Santa photos: $15 (digital only)

This holiday community event benefits the Mountlake Terrace High School Band Program. Visit the MTHS Band Boosters website for a complete list of school music groups and more.