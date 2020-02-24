Boys swim: Hawks compete at 2A championships

Five Mountlake Terrace Hawks comprising three relay teams were among the hundreds of swimmers to compete at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships held Friday and Saturday.

Kai Hinch, Eric Gallager, Noah Jorgensen, Drew Daly and Antonio Nguyen were the Terrace representatives at the state’s biggest boys’ prep swim meet of the year, held at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way.

Hinch, Gallager, Jorgensen and Daly teamed up for the best Hawks’ finish of the event, a 16th in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay.

Sammamish captured the 2A team state title, the school’s first state swim championship and first state team title in any sport in 30 years.

You can view all the results from the 2A competition at the state championships here

Prep Boys Swim: Mountlake Terrace at the WIAA State Boys Swimming & Diving Championships, Feb. 21-22

Mountlake Terrace individual event results:

— Kai Hinch, Eric Gallagher, Noah Jorgensen, Drew Daly; 16th in the 200-Yard Freestyle Relay (1:39.79)

— Connor Leaty, Antonio Nguyen, Noah Jorgensen, Eric Gallagher; 20th in the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay (3:44.01)

— Connor Leaty, Kai Hinch, Antonio Nguyen, Drew Daly; 21st place in the 200-Yard Medley Relay (1:53.76)

— By Doug Petrowski