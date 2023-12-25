Boys high school hoops on tap this week with annual Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament Dec. 28-29

Fans of high school hoops can get their fill of on-the-court action this week at the 24th annual Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament, set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 28 and 29, at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The event will include competition at the boys varsity, junior varsity and ‘C’ team level, with high school teams coming from as far away as southwest Washington and Bellingham.

Four varsity games will take place in the main gym of Mountlake Terrace High School both days starting at approximately 3 p.m. The undefeated Mountlake Terrace Hawks will close out each day of the tournament, facing the Sehome Mariners Thursday night and the Lynden Christian Lyncs Friday night.

Once again, this year’s tourney has drawn some stellar teams to the varsity games bracket as the eight squads competing have a combined win-loss record of 40-21. Terrace enters the event 7-0 so far in the 2023-2024 season; Lynden Christian also had a perfect mark of 8-0 this year.

The event begins each day with junior varsity and C team matchups being played on two separate courts starting at 9 a.m.

Single-day admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students, children and seniors.

2023 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament varsity teams

*Mountlake Terrace Hawks (Mountlake Terrace, WA)

Record: 5-0 in 3A Wesco League, 7-0 overall

Coach: Nalin Sood (24th season)

Players to watch: Zaveon Jones (senior), Jaxon Dubiel (senior)

*Lynden Christian Lynx (Lynden, WA)

Record: 5-0 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 8-0 overall

Coach: Tim Zylstra (3rd season)

Players to watch: Jeremiah Wright (senior), Dawson Bouma (senior)

*North Creek Jaguars (Bothell, WA)

Record: 3-1 in 4A KingCo Conference, 5-1 overall

Coach: Travis Erickson (1st season)

Players to watch: Carter Cohen (sophomore), Tristan Bautista (senior)

*Skyline Spartans (Sammamish, WA)

Record: 3-1 in 4A KingCo Conference, 5-2 overall

Coach: Joshua Martinez (2nd season)

Players to watch: Atticus Boba (senior), Caden Culver (senior)

*Sehome Mariners (Bellingham, WA)

Record: 3-2 in 1A/2A/3A Northwest Conference, 5-3 overall

Coach: Brad Jackson (2nd season)

Players to watch: Austin Mckay (senior), Nolan Wright (sophomore)

*Prairie Falcons (Grand Mound, WA)

Record: 1-1 in 3A Greater St. Helens League, 5-4 overall

Coach: Jimmy Tuominen (3rd season)

Players to watch: Solomon Ogbeama (senior), Brandan Carter (senior)

*Inglemoor Vikings (Kenmore, WA)

Record: 1-3 in 4A KingCo Conference, 3-6 overall

Coach: Greg Lowell (36th season)

Players to watch: Kieran Clasen (senior), Reuben Bhalod (junior)

*Seattle Academy (Seattle, WA)

Record: 1-1 in 1A Emerald Sound Conference, 2-5 overall

Coach: Marques Chinn (1st season)

Players to watch: Chaney Wompold (senior), Hunter Ackerley (Senior)

2023 Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament varsity teams’ schedule

Thursday, Dec. 28

3 p.m. – Sehome Mariners vs. Prairie Falcons

4:30 p.m. – Inglemoor Vikings vs. Seattle Academy Cardinals

6 p.m. – North Creek Jaguars vs. Lynden Christian Lyncs

7:30 p.m. – Skyline Spartans vs. Mountlake Terrace Hawks

Friday, Dec. 29

3 p.m. – Sehome Mariners vs. Inglemoor Vikings

4:30 p.m. – Seattle Academy Cardinals vs. Skyline Spartans

6 p.m. – Prairie Falcons vs. North Creek Jaguars

7:30 p.m. – Lynden Christian Lyncs vs. Mountlake Terrace Hawks

— By Doug Petrowski