Boys basketball results: Dec. 11, 2021

Posted: December 12, 2021 19

Boys Basketball

Mountlake Terrace defeated Mount Rainier 54-42

Mountlake Terrace scorers: Vito Mkrtychyan 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 11, Jaxon Dubiel 9, Zaveon Jones 8, Tigan Mkrtychyan 7, Chris Meegan 4, Addison Mattix 1

Mount Rainier scorers: Zach Luz 16, Sarbett Singh 14, Trevion Frazier 6, Andrew Kubik 4, Jase Martinez 2

Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Mount Rainier 3-2

Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday Dec. 14; 7:15 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME