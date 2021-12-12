Boys basketball results: Dec. 11, 2021

Boys Basketball
Mountlake Terrace defeated Mount Rainier 54-42
Mountlake Terrace scorers: Vito Mkrtychyan 14, Jeffrey Anyimah 11, Jaxon Dubiel 9, Zaveon Jones 8, Tigan Mkrtychyan 7, Chris Meegan 4, Addison Mattix 1
Mount Rainier scorers: Zach Luz 16, Sarbett Singh 14, Trevion Frazier 6, Andrew Kubik 4, Jase Martinez 2
Records: Mountlake Terrace 2-1; Mount Rainier 3-2
Mountlake Terrace next game: at Cedarcrest; Tuesday Dec. 14; 7:15 p.m.
