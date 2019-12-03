Boys basketball preview: Senior teammates prepared to lead young Hawks team

Mountlake Terrace Hawk seniors Mason Christianson and Bradey Blackmer have been friends and basketball teammates since the seventh grade — the two even live five houses from each other in Mountlake Terrace. Now they are preparing for a final challenge together: leading the Hawks’ 2019-2020 boys basketball team.

“We’ve known that this day (would come) and that we would be the leaders our senior year,” Blackmer said. “We’ve kind of embraced that role.”

Christianson, Blackmer and their Terrace teammates take to the floor to open the new season on Thursday, Dec. 4, when the Hawks host the Squalicum Storm at Mountlake Terrace High School. Tipoff is set for 7:15 p.m.

Both Christianson and Blackmer have been varsity players for the Hawks since their sophomore years — Christianson even got a little playing time as a freshman. Now seniors, Blackmer is excited to get the 2019-2020 season underway.

“Every night I just reflect on it (senior season) because it’s going to go by quick and it’s going to be over in a flash,” Blackmer said. “But I’m really looking forward to seeing how far we can take this team.”

As the only seniors on this year’s roster, it’s understood that Christianson and Blackmer are expected to assume leadership roles for the Hawks.

“(The coaches) always tell us that in senior leadership you have to lead by example and help the young guys,” Blackmer explained. “That’s something we’ve had throughout the program … the older guys always help teach the younger guys. That’s why this team is always successful, because they pass down the torch every year.”

Terrace has had successful seasons recently, compiling a win-loss record of 67-30 over the past four years and qualifying for the regional round of the state playoffs three times, twice going to the 2A Hardwood Classic in Yakima. Despite this year’s roster being dotted with plenty of youth (five juniors, three sophomores and four players with little or no varsity experience), Blackmer is hopeful for another solid season, helped along by the younger Hawks.

“We have a great group of guys,” he said. “They’re just going to get better and better as the season goes on. So I think we’ll be very successful because they can learn quick.”

And as far as he and Christianson are concerned, Blackmer believes there familiarity with each other is a big advantage on the court. “I always know what he’s going to do,” Blackmer said of Christianson. “If he’s cutting, if he’s not; and he knows the same for me. And then we just play to each other’s strengths.”

Jace Breakfield returns this year to hold down the center post position for Terrace. The 6-foot-6 junior beefed up over the offseason to better prepare for the rigors of the always-physical Wesco League schedule.

“Jace, I feel like, has gotten a lot better working out and getting bigger,” Blackmer noted.

Other returnees to the Hawks this year include juniors Trazz Pepper, Robbie Baringer and Muhammed Kinteh, plus sophomore Jeffrey Anyimah. New additions to this year’s Terrace varsity team include junior Cameron Larsen and sophomores Vito Mkrtychyan and Adison Mattix.

Despite all the youth on this year’s squad, Blackmer insists team goals for the 2019-2020 Mountlake Terrace Hawks are no different than any other season.

“The goal is always to get to state, that’s just the way this team’s built,” Blackmer concluded.

Mountlake Terrace Hawks 2019-2020 Boys Basketball

Coach: Nalin Sood (20th year)

2018-2019 record: 15-7 overall

2019-2020 first game: versus Squalicum; Thursday, Sept. 5; 7:15 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School

Key players: Mason Christianson, senior guard; Bradey Blackmer, senior guard/forward; Jace Breakfield, junior center

2019-2020 schedule: click www.wescoathletics.com/index.php?pid=0.3.40.3.320

— By Doug Petrowski