Boy Scouts accepting Christmas trees in MLT this weekend for recycling

The local Boy Scouts of America Troop 61 will be collecting Christmas trees this weekend for recycling. Trees can be dropped off Saturday, Jan. 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Safeway in Mountlake Terrace located at 4301 212th St. S.W.

Troop 61 has a limited ability to pick up trees from homes this year and residents must schedule that service in advance. Pickup requests can be sent via email to scoutmastertroop61wa@gmail.com or by private messaging the troop’s Facebook page.

Collecting the Christmas trees to be recycled is a fundraising event that helps scouts raise money for summer camp and other costs associated with scouting such as camping and canoeing activities the troop regularly participates in throughout the year.

Trees should be free from all ornaments and decorations. Flocked trees will not be accepted. Donations are appreciated but not required for pickup or drop-off. Residents are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails as trees will be chipped.

Troop 61 serves communities in South Snohomish County including Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Brier, Bothell, Edmonds and Everett. The troop is located in the Puget Sound District, Mount Baker Council. It meets at and is chartered by the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lynnwood.