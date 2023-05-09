Boy Scout Troop 60 hosting food drive in Mountlake Terrace May 13-14

Boy Scout Troop 60 is hosting a food drive at the Mountlake Terrace QFC in Cedar Plaza on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Mountlake Terrace-based troop is collecting non-perishable food for the Cedar Way Elementary Food Bank. All donations go directly to supporting 35 families in need at the school. This is an Eagle Scout Project called “Food 4 Kids,” run by Life Scout Alexander Bertelsen.

Donatations will be accepted at the front entrance of QFC, 22803 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace. Cash donations will go directly to the Cedar Way Elementary School Food Bank.

Suggested donations include canned goods, spaghetti and spaghetti sauce, rice, cereal, oatmeal, peanut butter, jelly, tortillas, bread, crackers and granola bars.

Anyone interested in supporting the school’s food bank in the future can contact Belen Robasti at 425-431-1930 or robastib853@edmonds.wednet.edu.