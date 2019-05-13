Bothell woman dies after fall onto I-5 from Alderwood Mall Blvd overpass

An 18-year-old Bothell woman died after falling from the Alderwood Mall Boulevard overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 5 early Sunday morning, the Washington State Patrol reported.

State patrol and emergency crews responded to the scene at 3:52 a.m after the woman fell on top of the cabin of a Freightline 18-wheeler driving northbound, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and stop on the right shoulder, the state patrol said.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, a 46-year-old British Columbia man, was reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Swedish Edmonds. One passenger, a 30-year-old British Columbia man, was in the sleeper cabin at the time the vehicle lost control and wasn’t injured.

The cause of the woman’s fall is under investigation. Foul play is not suspected at this time and toxicology reports are pending as authorities continue to investigate the death, said State Patrol Public Information Officer Trooper Heather Axtman.