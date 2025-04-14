Bothell man wins $2 million from Scratch ticket bought in Lynnwood, but nobody believes him on April Fools’ Day

For one Bothell man, this year’s April Fools’ Day was a memorable one – and not because of the reason you expect.

In late March, S.M.W. visited the 76 gas station located at 19611 Alderwood Mall Parkway in Lynnwood to buy a few lottery tickets, but he saw one of the Scratch tickets he planned on getting was sold out. Instead, he grabbed another game that caught his eye – a $2 million Jackpot Scratch ticket – which turned out to be a life-changing decision.

“Later that day, I tried checking my tickets but couldn’t see if I had won on this particular ticket, so I called the Lottery office. As they were verifying, I jokingly said, ‘Hopefully it’s one of those $2 million ones!’” said S.M.W. “They said it was – and I just started screaming. My fiancée came downstairs because she thought something was wrong.”

Several days later, S.M.W. told a few family members about his win and was immediately met with disbelief. Since April 1 was around the corner, they were sure he was pulling an April Fools’ joke. It took some convincing before they finally believed he had in fact won the game’s top prize.

Thanks to their big win, S.M.W. and his fiancée have a second reason to celebrate. A few days after claiming their $2 million prize, they toured a house they loved, put an offer on it and learned that their offer was accepted.

“None of this would be possible without Washington’s Lottery,” said S.M.W. “The timing just aligned perfectly.”