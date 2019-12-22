Bothell man dies in early Sunday morning crash on I-5 at Mountlake Terrace

Speed was believed to be a factor in an early-morning collision on Interstate 5 near the 236th Street exit in Mountlake Terrace Sunday that took the life of a 28-year-old Bothell man.

According to the Washington State Patrol, Randy Betterton was driving “at a high rate of speed” northbound on Interstate 5 around 2:30 a.m. when his 2009 Nissan sideswiped a 2008 Honda Accord driven by a 35-year-old Colfax man. The Nissan then collided with a jersey barrier and concrete bridge abutment at 236th Street Southwest, and caught fire. A passenger in the Nissan — a 22-year-old Everett man — was rescued from the vehicle and transported to the hospital.

The driver of the Accord wasn’t injured.

Washington State Patrol spokesperson Trooper Heather Axtman said she wasn’t sure who rescued the passenger in the Nissan, and also didn’t know his current condition

“The car had extreme damage and the driver wasn’t able to be extricated,” she added.