Book Recommendation: The Case of the Croaked Coach

Here’s a mystery served with sass, smarts and a splash of irreverence: The Case of the Croaked Coach by Susie Black. This cozy whodunit is anything but conventional, blending sharp humor with a twisty plot that keeps you guessing — and grinning — from start to finish.

The story follows Hannah White, a teenage student reporter with a nose for news and a knack for uncovering secrets. When her high school football coach turns up dead, Hannah dives headfirst into the investigation, armed with her wit, her instincts and a healthy disregard for authority.

What unfolds is a fast-paced mystery filled with colorful suspects, unexpected turns and a heroine who’s as bold as she is brilliant.

Susie Black’s writing crackles with energy. Hannah’s voice is fresh, funny and fiercely independent. The mystery is tightly woven, with red herrings and revelations that keep the pages turning. The author doesn’t shy away from poking fun at high school politics, adult hypocrisy and small-town quirks, all while exploring deeper themes of loyalty, justice and the courage to speak truth to power.

Though the protagonist is a teen, this book is aimed at adult readers who enjoy cozy mysteries with a modern edge. The Case of the Croaked Coach is a delightful romp through the world of amateur sleuthing with a heroine you’ll root for and a mystery that satisfies.

Named Best U.S. Author of the Year by N. N. Lights Book Heaven, mystery author Susie Black was born in the Big Apple but now calls sunny Southern California home. She has published eight books as of May 2025, and The Case of the Croaked Coach is book one in this new Hannah White Mysteries series. A voracious reader, Susie Black is also an avid stamp collector. Susie lives with her husband and is the mother of one adult son.