Bomb squad responds to inert hand grenade found in Terrace backyard

The bomb squad was called out to a Mountlake Terrace residence this week after a landscaper found a hand grenade while working in a back yard. It turned out to be a dud.

According to a police report, the landscaper said he was using a lawn mower in the back yard of a residence on Monday, Sept. 3 in the 23300 block of 50th Avenue West when he heard the lawn mower blades strike metal. He pushed the mower forward and discovered the hand grenade. It was rusty, he told police, but still had the pull pin attached.

Mountlake Terrace officers responded to the call, and after confirming the object was a grenade, called the Washington State Patrol’s bomb squad to take possession of the device.

A member of the bomb squad arrived on scene and inspected the grenade. He made the determination that the grenade was inert—an examination of the device revealed a hole on the bottom with no explosives inside.