Boeing to host manufacturing and quality job event in Lynnwood Aug. 31

Boeing is hiring manufacturing and quality professionals to work at its Washington locations, and is holding a job event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Lynnwood Event Center.

Candidates should apply for the positions they are interested in prior to the Aug. 31 event, as they will need an online profile to proceed with the hiring process. Applicants are also encouraged to bring a resume.

Boeing’s website, found here, contains a list of open positions and links to apply to them. Boeing also has an interview prepping guide that can be viewed here.

The Lynnwood Event Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.