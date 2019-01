Bobby Search: Service set for Jan. 21

Bobby Search passed away peacefully in his home January 9, 2019. He is survived by his five children: Charie Search, Trina Search, Zachary Search, Zion Search and Zerek Search; his 7 grandchildren: Chantel, Christian, Makenna, Ilea, Katalina, Sabrina and Savannah; and his 2 great grandchildren: Justice and Avery; as well as his brother and sister: Pat Search and Rita Search. He is joined in death with the love of his life Sabrina Search. Memorial service for Bobby will be held at his home Monday, January 21, 2019, 3 – 6 p.m.

