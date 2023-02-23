Bob Throndsen: Celebration of life planned for May 7 in Edmonds

Robert (Bob) Throndsen

Long-time Edmonds resident and veteran journalist reporter Robert (Bob) Throndsen passed away in his sleep Saturday, February 4, 2023. He was 75 years old.

Originally born May 2, 1947, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Bob moved with his parents (Elton and Wanda) and younger sister (Ann) to Eastchester, New York where he spent most of his childhood. Following high school, his love for research, reading and history led him to Dartmouth College in New Hampshire. During his time in college, Bob took a job at his college radio station. In 1969, he graduated with distinction, earning a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History. Ready to take on the world, and see where broadcast journalism could take him, Bob accepted a position with a local radio station in Portland, Oregon. His journalism career took him from Portland to Seattle to Philadelphia and back when he joined the KOMO News Team in 1978. Bob remained with KOMO News for the next 34 years – first as an anchor, then reporter, to managing editor, and finally news director for KOMO Radio, before retiring in 2012.

Over the course of his 43-year career in journalism, Bob’s work took him across the country and around the world. His passion for storytelling earned him countless accolades and recognition. He was part of the KOMO TV team to earn the Edward R. Murrow awards for Best Newscast and Overall Excellence. He received more than a dozen Emmy’s, and in 2013 was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle Northwest Chapter.

“I’ve been lucky…in life, in love, and in my work.” Bob loved what he did every day. He loved the people he met, the stories they shared, and the magic he created through video, audio, and true journalism. He loved his family even more. Bob met his soulmate, Sonja, while working in Seattle. They married on August 4, 1973. Bob and Sonja raised two daughters; now both married with children. He would often tell others, “Being grandparents is the best job ever!” Bob’s storytelling talent extended well beyond his journalism days. His bedtime adventures a constant with each of his five grandchildren; a request as soon as his first grandchild was born 16 years ago. Soccer and basketball games, theater performances, dance recitals – you name it, Bob was there cheering on and supporting each of his grandkids.

He found happiness in planning his next adventure with Sonja and their friends, salmon fishing, golfing, gardening, tinkering with his HO scale trains, and dabbling with the idea of publishing his own children’s book.

Bob’s light shines bright through his wife Sonja, daughters Erika (Cory Spellman), Kiersten (Sean Christensen), five grandchildren, Morgan (16), Mackenzie (11), Hadley, (9), Montana (9), Reagan (6), his sister Ann Blevins (Randy), nephews Randall Blevins (Ina Mirtcheva, great nieces Ylvi, Anwyn, Randi), Greg Blevins, and niece Kari Cretella (Joey, great nephew JT). Not to mention the countless friends, colleagues, and community members in Edmonds and beyond.

A Celebration of Life is planned for Sunday, May 7th at 2pm in the Great Hall at Edmonds-Woodway High School. Those interested in honoring Bob’s legacy of unending and unconditional mentorship of journalists — both seasoned and aspiring – are encouraged to make a contribution to the NATAS Northwest Foundation Scholarship Fund at natasnw.org/donate.

Please share memories at www.beckstributecenter.com.