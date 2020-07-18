Bob Colinas resigns after 14 years as Brier’s mayor

After more than 14 years serving as the mayor of Brier, Bob Colinas has decided to step down from the office.

Colinas, first elected to the Brier mayoral post in 2005, resigned on Friday.

Colinas was serving his fourth term as mayor of the city that has grown to a population of approximately 7,000.

“It’s just recently that I decided it was time for me to relax a little more and get away from the responsibilities that I had as mayor,” Colinas said.

“I really want to have more time with my family and friends,” he added.

After serving on the Brier City council for seven years beginning in 1998, Colinas won his first mayoral election in November 2005 with 62.37% of the vote. He ran unopposed for the office in 2009 and 2017; in 2013, Colinas won re-election to his third term as mayor by garnering 71.08% of votes cast.

The Brier City Council, in preparation for Colinas’ retirement, recently appointed Councilmember Dale Kaemingk to fill the office of mayor for the remainder of Colinas’ term, which runs through 2021.

“Dale has been a member of our council for many years and has been mayor pro-tem many times,” Colinas noted. “He is well-prepared to lead our city.”

“Knowing that the city is in great hands with Dale, the entire city council and a team of professional staff members make it that much easier to retire,” Colinas concluded.