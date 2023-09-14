Boarding schools and Navajo Code Talkers: ‘Native Vision’ to be performed at Lynnwood’s Heritage Park Sept. 17

The Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association is hosting a performance art experience at Heritage Park Saturday, Sept. 17. The free event will focus on Native American boarding schools and World War II Navajo Code Talkers.

Combining theater and film, Living Voices will perform Native Visions, bringing life to Native American experiences from government boarding schools to the Navajo Code Talkers of WWII. Members of the community are invited to learn the stories of some of the indigenous people who struggled to maintain their culture in the face of prejudice and a changing world.

The event will be hosted at Heritage Park’s Wickers Building, located at 19921 Poplar Way. The hour-long event will begin at 1 p.m.