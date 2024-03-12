Board and commission work plans to be reviewed at March 14 council meeting

The Mountlake Terrace City Council is scheduled to review work plans for the city’s boards and commissions during its March 14 meeting.

The commissions are required by ordinance to provide an annual report to the city council on their successes and upcoming work.

They include the Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Commission, Planning Commission, and Recreation and Park Advisory Commission.

Also scheduled for Thursday’s meeting is a review of protocols for proclamations.

As a matter of formality, the city council issues proclamations as a ceremonial commemoration of an event or issue. The City Council Protocol Manual generally addresses proclamations in Section 5.04.

City staff proposes an internal policy to clarify the purpose of proclamations, their roles and responsibilities, and the review process for them.

No actions are scheduled for this meeting.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m. on March 14 at Mountlake Terrace City Hall, 23204 58th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.

To attend the meeting online, visit zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID 810 1113 9518; no passcode is needed.

To make a public comment remotely, complete the registration form within 24 hours of the meeting’s start at cityofmlt.com/FormCenter/City-Council-17/Remote-Public-Comment-Request-Form-12.

To listen via telephone, call 1-253-215-8782 and enter the same meeting ID.

You also can view livestreamed meetings and past video recordings at www.youtube.com/cityofmlt.

The agenda can be viewed here.

— By Rick Sinnett





