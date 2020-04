P and K Gardens, based in Monroe, normally sells its flower at Seattle’s Pike Place Market. With the market closed until further notice, these bright bouquets are being sold in Mountlake Terrace on weekends.

They will be open every Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 232nd Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West (between Espresso Break and the 76 gas station).

— Photos by David Carlos