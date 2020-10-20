Bloodworks Northwest holding popup donation drive at Lynnwood Convention Center Oct. 22-23

Bloodworks Northwest is encouraging community members to give blood during a community pop-up donation drive at the Lynnwood Convention Center this Thursday and Friday, Oct. 22-23.

Book your appointment now to donate by Oct. 31 and they’ll test your donation for antibodies that are a key component of the immune system that appear in blood after fighting an infection. The purpose is to identify people who may be able to donate to Bloodworks’ convalescent plasma program and help COVID-19 patients directly.

Your test results will determine if you were exposed and infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), whether you realized it or not. Donors will be notified of the results by mail within two weeks of donation.

Learn more about COVID-19 antibody testing on the Bloodworks website.

Book your blood donation appointment here.