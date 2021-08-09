Blood donors needed, with pop-up sites in Edmonds Aug. 9-10

According to Bloodworks Northwest, summer is traditionally difficult for the blood supply, made worse this year by a severe national blood shortage. The approaching three-day Labor Day holiday weekend brings a greater potential of accidents and injuries requiring blood transfusions as people travel and head outdoors to enjoy the weather. Bloodworks is calling on anyone eligible to donate through Labor Day to make an appointment at one of its Donor Centers or Pop-Up Blood Drives to give blood.

The closest center is in Lynnwood at 19723 Highway 99, Suite F. There is also a pop-up donation site at the Edmonds Waterfront Center this Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 9-10. See hours and more at this link.

“The next few weeks are a critical period to rebuild our blood supply so we can provide lifesaving transfusions to patients,” said Dr. Kirsten Alcorn, Bloodworks co-Chief Medical Officer. “We’ve been managing the blood supply shortage on a day-to-day basis since April through remarkably high hospital use of red blood cells and platelets. The need for Type O blood, the universal blood type, has hit the inventory especially hard, and donations are urgently needed.”

No matter the time of year, the need for blood remains constant, Bloodworks said. It takes 1,000 people of all blood types registering to give blood daily to meet local needs.

“Donating blood takes about an hour, but it is an hour well spent,” said Vicki Finson, Bloodworks Executive V.P. of Blood Services. “Blood donations not only help those who have suffered trauma, but they also help those with cancer, surgery patients, premature babies, and others who cannot live without the support of blood donors. Scheduling your donation before or on Labor Day will prepare us to respond to any emergency in our community.”

Appointments can be made at bloodworksnw.org or by calling 800-398-7888. Masks required. There is no deferral from donating if you receive the COVID vaccine. See COVID-19 safety measures.