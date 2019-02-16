Blocked storm drains may cause flooding in MLT — here’s how you can help

How can this be avoided? Residents can help mitigate the potential of residential flooding by keeping drains, gutters and ditches along your property clean and clear. If your neighborhood storm drain is clogged with melting ice, leaves or debris, if you are able, reach for a shovel, rake or broom to quickly clear blockages and alleviate any pooling.

City of Mountlake Terrace crews have been working 24 hours a day since February 4 to clear the snow off roads. For additional flooding concerns, or if you are not able to safely clear a storm drain, please call the Public Works Department at 425-670-8264 7 a.m.–3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after hour emergencies, please call 911 and they will reach the city’s on-call staff.