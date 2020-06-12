Black Lives Matter silent march in MLT at 4 PM Friday 

To support the Black Lives Matter movement, members of the Mountlake Terrace community will be meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, June 12 for a silent march. Organizers said the event is scheduled to coincide with a statewide day of action that can include attending a local protest, silent march or general strike, “or taking another step to stand up for all Black lives.”

Participants will meet near Mountlake Terrace Elementary at 4 p.m. for a silent march on the sidewalk to Terrace Park Elementary. Signs of support are appropriate. All are asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distance for the duration of the event.