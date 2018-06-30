Bill Ray photography exhibit comes to MLT Library July 1

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission presents the Bill Ray Photography Exhibit for the month of July at the Mountlake Terrace Library, 23300 58th Ave. W.

Bill Ray lives in Edmonds and is an award-winning member of Seattle Photographic Society and ArtistsConnect plus an ArtWorks Photo Instructor.

Ray became passionate about photography when he began doing black and white darkroom work as a teenager, trying to make his photographs look like those of Ansel Adams. Later, Ray was attracted to the great color nature photographers like Robert Ketchum, Elliot Porter and Art Wolfe.

“Our eyes generally see more than a photo can display,” Ray said. “We can concentrate on part of a scene while staying aware of the totality, then instantly shift focus. The eye can handle a wider range of light and dark in one glance than a camera.”

The Mountlake Terrace Arts Advisory Commission oversees the library exhibits as part of its mission to promote cultural events in the community. The show runs through July 31 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.