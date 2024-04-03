Bill Marsh named new football coach at Edmonds-Woodway High School

Edmonds-Woodway High School has hired Bill Marsh as the school’s new football coach, according to a news release from the Edmonds School District.

“Bill comes to EW with head coaching experience, having served as the head coach of Eastside Catholic (1994-2010), Cedar Park Christian (2014-2016), and as an assistant coach at Bellevue Christian and Cedarcrest,” said Angie McGuire, the district’s director of athletics. “Bill brings with him a wealth of football knowledge and great enthusiasm for helping student-athletes reach their potential both on and off the field.

“We’re excited for Bill to take over the program and look forward to him becoming a key part of the Edmonds-Woodway community,” McGuire said.

Marsh steps into the job with the Warriors following longtime Coach John Gradwohl’s resignation in November, after leading the EWHS program for 28 seasons. Edmonds-Woodway finished 6-4 overall and 5-1 in Wesco South games in Gradwohl’s final season, including a 12-10 victory over Mountlake Terrace that propelled the Warriors into the playoffs.

A community celebration for Gradwohl is set for April 13 at EWHS.