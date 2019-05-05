Bike2Health’s next South County ride May 11

Grab those handlebars and join Cascade Bicycle Club for free, family-friendly, South Snohomish County bike rides, including one coming up Saturday, May 11.

As part of the Bike2Health program in South Snohomish County, Cascade is leading beginner-friendly rides this spring and summer. Cascade’s trained education staff offer tips on: basic bike handling skills; navigating routes; and group etiquette during these fun and relaxed rides.

The ride Saturday, May 11 will run from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m. at South Lynnwood Park, 20915 61st Ave. W.

Participants can expect a relatively short ride at a leisurely pace, with flat terrain on protected bike paths or low-traffic streets, with regular stops and guided support

Participants must have basic bike handling skills, wear a helmet, use a bike without training wheels (balance bikes are okay) and be no younger than 6 years old.

Rides are scheduled from now through September 2019 with monthly and weekly offerings. Registration is limited to 12 participants per event. Two trained Cascade Bicycle Club Ride Leaders will be in attendance for each ride.

Learn more and register at www.cascade.org/bike2health