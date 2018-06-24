‘Bigger and better than ever,’ fireworks vendor gears up for MLT 3rd of July

In addition to numerous family-friendly, activities, live music and food options, fireworks lovers have another reason to attend this year’s edition of the Mountlake Terrace July 3rd event at Ballinger Park: organizers promise the aerial pyrotechnics display will be bigger and better than ever.

The July 3rd Stars & Stripes Celebration is set for at Ballinger Park, 23000 Lakeview Dr. in Mountlake Terrace, from 3-11 p.m. The fireworks show is slated to begin at approximately 10 p.m.

While the location of the event – now in its third year – hasn’t changed, the fireworks discharge site and display site have been moved “to give us the opportunity to provide a much larger show,” said Western Display Fireworks owner Heather Gobet.

The hundreds of shells that will make up the 18 to 20-minute show will be fired from the boat launch area of Ballinger Park; the display will be targeted over Ballinger Lake, a change from previous years when the fireworks burst over a cordoned-off portion of the park.

The changes in discharge and display sites will enable the Western Display Fireworks pyrotechnicians to fire four-inch shells, up from three-inch shells used in 2016 and 2017. This will result in the fireworks display reaching 400 feet in the air, with a burst diameter reaching a maximum of 400 feet, said Gobet.

While the changes in the pyrotechnic show will bring a bigger display, it will require a little extra work from first responders and event volunteers. Portions of Lake Ballinger in the fireworks fallout zone will be kept clear by South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue on July 3rd; volunteers will be combing the lake the next day to clean up any remaining debris from the display.

The Mountlake Terrace fireworks show is just one of 25 that Western Display Fireworks is in charge of on July 3rd. The 80-year-old family-owned company out of Canby, Oregon will also be conducting more than 200 shows on the July 4, including the big Seattle display over Lake Union.

While attendance for the Mountlake Terrace event dwarfs the numbers that are drawn to Seattle on July 4, there are still reminders given by event organizers to the many that are expected to attend. There is no general public parking available at Ballinger Park on July 3 (only ADA parking). Attendees are encouraged to walk, ride a bike or take the free shuttles from the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center, the Nile Golf & Country Club or the former home of Creekside Church at 7011 226th Pl. S.W.

Also, no smoking, alcohol or personal fireworks are allowed inside Ballinger Park. Pets must be on a leash.

The Mountlake Terrace 3rd of July Stars & Stripes Celebration will include numerous food vendors, pony rides, inflatables, live music performances, games and crafts. Admission is free.

–By Doug Petrowski