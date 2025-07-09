Big Tree and Little Salmon with Thistle Theatre at MLT Library July 15

Professional puppeteers Thistle Theatre will present Big Tree and Little Salmon from 6-7 p.m., Tuesday, July 15 at the Mountlake Terrace Library.

The story explores the ecology of salmon runs in Washington and their historical and cultural significance to the Suquamish people. Follow the journey of salmon from Wildcat and Lost Creek to the ocean and back again.

The play is for children from kindergarten through fifth grade.

More information can be found here.

The Mountlake Terrace Library is at 23300 58th Ave W., Mountlake Terrace.





