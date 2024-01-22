‘Beyond our wildest dreams’: Generous community supports veterans’ food and clothing drive

Community members showed their strong support for veterans when they stopped by the American Legion Post in Edmonds Saturday, Jan. 20 to drop off donations of food and winter clothing.

American Legion Post 66 and VFW post 8870 hosted the event to assist local veterans in need. Through the generosity of those donating, the two veterans’ organizations were able to collect hundreds of items for cold-weather use, including gloves, hats, socks, coats, shirts, pants, sweaters and blankets. They also collected over 300 pounds of food. Cash donations in the amount of $200 were received at the event.

“Honestly, we were expecting a modest turnout, as this was the first time we’ve had this event,” said Dan Mullene, American Legion Post Commander. “But the response from the community was far beyond our wildest dreams. We are blessed to be surrounded by folks who show their appreciation for our veterans with such generosity.”

Members of both posts were on hand to receive the donations and thank donors. Also helping was Mary Lancaster, chief of veterans’ outreach for Lynnwood Heroes Café.

The items will go directly to veterans in need, with distribution arranged by Lynnwood Heroes Café Director Gary Walderman and an American Legion Post 66 member. Anything remaining after distribution will go to local food banks and shelters in need.

To make the event even more special, Jessica Dietsch of Project Serve Outreach graciously offered her mobile hot beverage service to provide coffee and cocoa to warm post members, and visitors who stopped by to drop off their items.

One of the donors traveled all the way from Mercer Island to bring clothing and food. “My wife used to live in Edmonds, and she wanted to contribute to this cause. It was worth the drive to help out,” he said.

Mullene also noted that most of the people dropping off items said that they had heard of it through the My Neighborhood News Network, which includes online publications My Edmonds News, Lynnwood Today and MLTnews. “We appreciate the great support that Teresa Wippel and the My Neighborhood News Network offers in helping us promote our veteran-oriented events,” he said.