Betty Jean Anderson: She had an endless willingness to help others

Betty Jean Anderson

1928 – 2023

Betty’s humility and love for her family came from an inner strength not expected from a “quiet person.” She credited Jesus for her strength, but it was also her endless willingness to help others. She always wrote wisdom verses from the Bible and poems in her cards and letters.

“We all live on this old Earth for a little and then depart, leaving our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren behind to mark the place we’ve been.”

She was born to Ruth Anne (Smithson) and Charles Walker Webb in West Frankfort, Illinois, joining her sister, Doris, and brother Bill. She learned both sacrifice and humor from her mother’s example. As the sole wage earner, Ruth arose early every day and caught the bus before the sun rose to pack candy for thirty years. This river of selflessness flows from one generation to the next to this day.

Betty met and married her husband, Bill (Willard Sr.), for life, in Cabell, W.V., before moving to Chicago. In 1967, the family settled in Edmonds, WA.

Surviving Betty is her son, Will Anderson and his husband, Hal Garcia-Smith; great-grandchildren Andrea Dulin (of Mesa, Arizona); Jessica Risenhoover (and Connor of Chelsea, OK); Christina McGinnis (and James of Shady Point, OK); Kimberly Fulton (and Caleb of Yukon, OK), and their mother, Susan Drought (of Stigler, OK). The surviving great-great-grandchildren are Rylan Baxter, Christian (CJ) Fulton, Keyra Mudd, Hudson Fulton, and Harper Fulton. Betty faithfully loved and prayed for her family. Her faith in God flowed into the lives of her grandchildren. Betty always remembered her many nieces, nephews, and cousins from here to France with a warm heart.

Betty’s husband, Willard Anderson Sr., and his brother Robert Anderson, daughter, Drema Dulin (Anderson), grandson Robert Dulin, and great-grandson Seth Saucier preceded her in death, as did Betty’s brother, William Webb, and sister Doris Zwadlo.

Betty’s family thanks the amazing, good people at Norse Home, Saint Anne Nursing, and Providence Hospice for their care, comfort, and spiritual counseling given freely to her. They are the quiet angels with difficult jobs deserving of everyone’s gratitude!

Betty’s ashes will be placed alongside her husband Bill, daughter Drema, and grandson Robert in Floral Hills, Lynnwood, WA.