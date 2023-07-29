Bethesda Lutheran Church hosting second annual Block Party July 29

Bethesda Lutheran Church is holding its second annual Block Party from 1-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the church, located at 23406 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.

The event is open to all. Enjoy live music by the Joy Street Quartet from 2-5 p.m. and Yost from 7-9 p.m. There will be a craft booth and a supervised children’s play area. Hot dogs and root beer floats will be available for $5 each or bring your own picnic.