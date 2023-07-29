Bethesda Lutheran Church hosting second annual Block Party July 29

Bethesda Lutheran Church is holding its second annual Block Party from 1-9 p.m. Saturday, July 29 at the church, located at 23406 56th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.
The event is open to all. Enjoy live music by the Joy Street Quartet from 2-5 p.m. and Yost from 7-9 p.m. There will be a craft booth and a supervised children’s play area. Hot dogs and root beer floats will be available for $5 each or bring your own picnic.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.