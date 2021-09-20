Bellis Sugar and Lash to open in Arbor Village Sept. 21

Mountlake Terrace residents will have a new option for grooming/beauty services when Bellis Sugar and Lash opens Tuesday, Sept. 21. It will offer eyelash fills, sugaring (a type of hair removal) and custom facials.

The location will occupy Suite 100 at the Arbor Village complex, and it represents both an expansion and a new business opportunity for Bellis Salon owner Janna Ross. Bellis Salon, which is in Suite 200, opened eight years ago as the first commercial business in the five-story, mixed-use building located at 23601 56th Ave. W. After a previous sugaring studio moved out of the adjacent storefront, Ross decided to act.

She said opening the sugar and lash concept will allow her to offer more beauty services beyond hairstyling — although Ross noted that while both share the Bellis name, the new shop is technically a separate business and space that she opened along with two partners. The two businesses share a common website for viewing their respective services and booking appointments.

“We’re excited to be able to have people come into one location and get all of their beauty needs met, that’s what the goal is,” Ross said. Between the two shops, “we want to be able to offer full services to people who come in,” she added.

In addition to Ross, co-owner Caley Sinclair, an esthetician, will be onsite to help manage the new sugar and lash location and two master estheticians were also hired to provide services there. And co-owner Jenn McNaught will assist with the shop’s marketing and business management.

Ross described the sugaring hair removal process as “similar to waxing but it’s a little nicer to your skin, it doesn’t take off any layers of your skin,” which waxing can do at times, she said. The name stems from a sugar-based paste that is applied to remove hair, and Ross noted that “it is an all-natural kind of thing.”

Tuesday’s opening is more of a “soft opening” with clients who have already booked appointments, she said, “but then we’ll probably do a grand opening of some sort in the next month or so.”

Bellis Sugar and Lash’s services are available either by appointment or on a walk-in basis. Sugaring prices range from $20 to more than $60, eyelash treatments go from $65-$249, and the cost of a custom facial is $130.

For more information, visit the Bellis Salon website here, or contact 425-329-8385.

— By Nathan Blackwell