Bellis Salon celebrating five years in Mountlake Terrace

Bellis Salon is celebrating its fifth year in Mountlake Terrace by offering in-store sales, styles and sweets for the month of March.

Salon owner Janna Ross was the first to open a commercial business in the Arbor Heights complex located at 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace. She said the decision to open at the base of the five-story complex, with 128 apartment units, was a good one.

“There’s plenty of people to come down and do business with us right downstairs,” Ross said.

Even though renters may eventually leave the apartments upstairs, they still return to her salon, allowing her to expand her clientele.

“That’s been really great,” she said. “Luckily they move close in the area and it works for them to still come, which is great.”

In honor of Bellis’ five-year anniversary, during the month of March clients will be offered a $5 discount on retail purchases of $50 or more. Cupcakes and coffee will also be available on Saturdays during the month and a 50 percent discount on a Brazilian blowout will be applied to clients who spend $150 or more.

Bellis Salon has grown in the five years since its doors opened to the public. The salon offers services that Ross said clients might not find anywhere else in the area — like hair extensions for those who cannot grow long hair and hair-smoothing treatments for clients with frizzy hair.

“Not everybody does that around here or even in this area, so I took classes to get certified,” Ross said.

An important part of business is staying up to date with the latest trends and style, so Ross and her stylists are always learning, she said.

Not only are Ross and her staff constantly learning, Ross said she opens her salon to intern stylists looking for experience.

“I can help them and they can know what it’s like in a salon environment,” she said.

To ensure clients have access to the latest trends, Ross has included staff in her salon to provide more than a haircut. Bellis offers eyelash extensions, razor cuts, precision men’s styles and a variety of shades of color for hair and nails.

For more information, visit Bellis’ website and Facebook page. To preview Ross’ work, see her Instagram here.

