Begin your holiday shopping at Holy Rosary Holiday Fair Nov. 22-23

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My MLTnews!

Christmas is almost here, so start your holiday shopping at The Holy Rosary Edmonds Annual Holiday Fair. It will be held Nov. 22 and 23 in the Pastoral Center of the church at 760 Aloha St., Edmonds. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, the 22nd, and 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday. the 23rd.

Featured will be new merchandise, vintage/collectables, delicious holiday homemade pies, crafts, jewelry and extensive Christmas items. Food will be served all day Saturday plus breakfast and lunch on Sunday.

Enjoy a fun day of community, bargains, a raffle and delicious food.