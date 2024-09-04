‘Before Light Rail, the Seattle-Everett Interurban Story’ topic of Sept. 22 presentation in Lynnwood Sunday, Sept. 22

“Before Light Rail, the Seattle-Everett Interurban Story, 1910-1939″ is the topic of a free program presented by the Alderwood Manor Heritage Association at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the Wickers Building, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood.

For 29 years, six trolley cars ran daily between downtown Seattle and downtown Everett, transporting passengers and freight over 29 miles of rail. Stops along the way included Silver Lake, Alderwood Manor, Seattle Heights and Lake Ballinger. Cheri Ryan and Kevin Stadler, co-authors of the Images of Rail Seattle-Everett Interurban Railway, will talk about the beginning, the middle and the end of the first rail service to the area.

Doors open at 12:45 p.m. Following the presentation, the restored Car No. 55 trolley will be open for tours. A lift is now available for those who aren’t able to use the stairs.

For more information, call 425-775-4694 or email info@alderwood.org.