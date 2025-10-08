‘Beetlejuice’ spotted at Mountlake Terrace home

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support MLTnews!

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetle…

I won’t say it three times.

I asked the homeowner, Amber, why she uses the Beetlejuice movie as the theme to her Halloween decorations.

“Nothing too special to say other than I am from a small town and had one trick-or-treater when I was a kid,” she said. “When I moved to Mountlake Terrace, I really wanted to lean-in and do as much as possible to get as many trick-or-treaters as possible. I didn’t want anything too scary or overdone, and I loved the movie as a kid. I think it is the perfect mix of a somewhat spooky aesthetic without being gruesome.

“I love that the character Lydia leans into being “strange and unusual,” and that is such a great takeaway for Halloween and for life in general.

“I was surprised that when I first starting putting things up so many people in the neighborhood had commented that they had not seen the movie, but it’s been fun watching and hearing about how the decorations have made folks become fans of the film.

“I have loved watching the houses around me start to go bigger each Halloween, too. Most importantly, my 3-year-old loves all of the decorations and gives them hugs and high-fives. Love helping to make some Halloween magic come to life for big and littles alike.

“Crossing my fingers that good weather and Halloween on a Friday can get the trick-or-treater count up to 400 this year.”

The house is at 39th Avenue West and 228th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace.