Beer lovers, rejoice: Hemlock State Brewing to open in Mountlake Terrace May 17

Beer lovers will have another reason to love Mountlake Terrace as the much-anticipated opening of Hemlock State Brewing Company is set for Friday, May 17.

The taphouse, owned by friends and brewers Mark Dunford, Jerret Botch and Michael Ernst and located on the southeast corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace, will open their doors to the public at 5 p.m. with five brews on tap.

Dunford, Botch and Ernst have been operating Hemlock State together out of a garage in Shoreline since 2012, but closed down that site last year in order to create their brewery/taphouse on the ground floor of the Arbor Village building.

“It’s surreal and exciting,” Dunford said of the upcoming opening, “but we still have a lot of work to do.

1 of 3

City of Mountlake Terrace officials are wasting no time in welcoming the new business to the city. They have scheduled a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the taphouse on Wednesday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Learn more at www.hemlockstatebrewing.com.

— By Doug Petrowski