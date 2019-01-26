BECU Foundation awarding college scholarships

The BECU Foundation is awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year, or technical college or university, who play an active role in giving back to their community.

Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years ($5,000 total). With the help of business partners, member donations, and fundraising activities, BECU awards a minimum of 25 scholarships each year. In 2019, applications will be accepted from Jan. 1 to Feb. 28. Recipients will be notified by April 30, 2019.