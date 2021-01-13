BECU accepting applications for annual student member scholarship program

The BECU Foundation is currently accepting applications from student members for its annual scholarship program. This year, the BECU Foundation is recognizing and awarding $2,500 scholarships to full-time high school seniors and undergraduates currently enrolled in an accredited two-year, four-year or technical college or university who play an active role in giving back to their community. BECU Foundation applications are due by 11:59 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26.

Each awarded scholarship is renewable for two years ($5,000 total). With the help of business partners, member donations and fundraising activities, BECU awards a minimum of 25 scholarships each year.

Students pursuing a degree in health care, STEM or trade fields may qualify for a Washington State Opportunity Scholarship, which supports Washington residents on their path to high-demand careers. Applications are due by Thursday, Feb. 11.

For more information on eligibility and to access the online application form, visit www.becu.org/members-matter/community-involvement/scholarships.